West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) of West Godavari conducted a raid on an alcohol and sanitiser manufacturing company in Nallajerla village on Wednesday.

The raid was conducted by Additional Superintendent of Police Karimulla Sharif and Assistant Commissioner M Jayaraj at MS Biotech Pvt Ltd with SEB officials and drug inspectors.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Assures all Possible Support.

The officials noticed certain discrepancies in the records while physically checking entire premises and verifying the records.

Sharif said legal action will be taken against concerned company personnel. (ANI)

Also Read | Mumbai Rains | NDRF Shares Video After Rescuing 40 People Stuck in Two Local Trains: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 5, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)