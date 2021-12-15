Rewari (Hr), Dec 15 (PTI) An alcoholic man allegedly attacked his wife with an axe after barging into her beauty parlour in Dharuhera here on Wednesday, police said.

The woman was critically injured and was rushed to a hospital where she was being treated, they said.

After registering a case, police nabbed the accused who confessed to the crime, they claimed.

The woman, Pinki (28), had strained relations with her husband, Ajit Singh, due to his addiction to alcohol. He allegedly also used to beat her, police said.

Fed up with her husband, Pinki started living alone in some other area in Dharuhera and opened a beauty parlour for to earn a living. On Wednesday, when she was at the parlour, he came and allegedly attacked her with an axe, police said.

On a complaint of Pinki's brother, a case of attempt to murder was registered against Singh at Dharuhera police station, they said.

