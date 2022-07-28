Jammu and Kashmir [India], July 28 (ANI): The new track to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district was closed today as a precautionary measure following heavy rain in the region and an alert has been issued as water in Chenab river is on rise since last evening.

"The new track to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hills in J-K's Reasi dist was closed today as a precautionary measure following heavy rains, an alert is announced as water in Chenab river is on rise. Various roads are closed for traffic due to landslides," said PCR Reasi.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Class 12 Girl Raped in Ludhiana, Accused Booked.

Due to heavy rains in the hilly areas, people have also been advised to stay indoors and beware of slides and slips on the road.

Earlier in July, a cloudburst struck the holy cave area of Amarnath which resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the 'Nallah', adjoining the holy cave, following which the route to Amarnath was damaged, it the yatra was on halt for some time.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Students Given COVID-19 Jab With One Syringe Safe, Says Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang.

Four Mi-17V5 and four Cheetal helicopters of the Indian Air Force were also deployed for rescue and relief efforts at the Amarnath shrine.

The Yatra began on June 29, from Jammu amid tight security arrangements made by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with the army and the local police.The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, is held from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)