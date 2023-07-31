Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) An alert was sounded in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district following violence in Nuh in neighbouring Haryana, officials said.

Superintendent of Police, Bharatpur, Mridul Kachchawa said the vigil has been intensified in the district and social media is being monitored.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge To Hold Meeting With Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Leaders To Discuss Poll Preparedness.

All checkposts in areas sharing the border with Haryana are being manned, he said.

Two home guards were killed and at least 15 others, including several policemen, were injured on Monday as a mob in Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Municipality Councillor Ramaraju Slaps Himself With Slipper for Failing To Fulfil Promises in His Ward (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)