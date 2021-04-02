New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain under home quarantine, she confirmed on Instagram.

"Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," the actor shared on her Instagram story.

Recently, Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf were among those who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus. (ANI)

