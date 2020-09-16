Noida (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) Three men, who allegedly looted a jewellery shop in Aligarh last week, were held here on Wednesday after an encounter with the police, officials said.

The gunfight broke out on a road leading to Delhi around 4 pm when the three men were en route to the national capital on a motorcycle but got intercepted at a check post set up by the Sector 39 police station, the officials said.

They have been identified as Saurabh, Mohit and Rohit, natives of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district. They were injured in the gunfight and have been taken to a hospital for treatment, a police official said.

“Prima facie, it has emerged that the trio was behind the daylight loot in the jewellery shop in Aligarh on September 11,” the official said.

Police said some stolen items have been recovered from them and their two-wheeler has been impounded. Further details and their criminal history are being looked into, the police said.

