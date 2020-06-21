Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): In the aftermath of a face-off between armies of India and China, members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, Aligarh carried out a protest calling for shops to boycott goods and products from China. Protestors walked through streets while raising slogans against Chinese products.

The protest aimed to educate residents of the area and local shop-owners as to why they should not buy or sell goods from China. Volunteers visited 11,000 families in Aligarh while going door to door on Saturday.

According to Gaurav Sharma, the Bajrang Dal Convener said the protest was carried out in response to the violent face-off that took place at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, where 20 Indian jawans lost their lives.

"To bring China down, we have to target their economy. If it is not possible to ban all Chinese products, the public must be careful not to purchase anything made in that country. While our soldiers fight the enemy at the borders, we also have to join them from here. If we stop consuming their products, their economy will be negatively affected and they will think twice before hurting another Indian jawan," Sharma told ANI on Saturday. He also added that they are also running a campaign on social media for the cause.

"We are following all COVID-19 social distancing guidelines given by the government. We are wearing facemasks and only walking in groups of 2-3," he added.

Suman, a local shop owner in the area is also one of many who have put up posters, calling for a boycott of Chinese goods, in front of her store. "I will make a conscious effort to check all products before I make any purchase for my shop," she told ANI.

Rajkumari Verma, a local resident said "they told us that the Chinese troops killed our men at the border. We are with them in this boycott. I have made a vow not to buy anything from China, even small things like sewing needles and toys for my children." (ANI)

