Kohima, Jul 18 (PTI) Of the 60 legislators of the Nagaland Assembly, 59 voted in the Presidential election held in the state assembly complex here on Monday, an official said.

Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Y M Yollow could not vote due to ill-health, said Khruohituonuo Rio, Additional Secretary of the Assembly and Assistant Returning Officer for the poll.

All these MLAs came together and formed the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), an opposition-less government, in September last year for facilitating an early solution to the Naga political problem.

They have declared their support for NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

The MLAs, including UDA chairman T R Zeliang, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Speaker Sharingain Longkumer stood in a queue, according to their assembly constituency numbers, to cast their vote.

The oldest among the legislators, 88-year-old Kejong Chang, was helped by security personnel of the Assembly to walk to the polling booth.

Chief Minister Rio expressed confidence that Murmu will get 100 per cent votes from Nagaland.

The vote value of each MLA in Nagaland is 9 and the value of all 60 votes of MLAs totals 540. Nagaland has two MPs and the value of the vote of an MP is 700.

