Chandigarh, Jun 17 (PTI) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday directed deputy commissioners and revenue officers to create property IDs in all 73 municipal councils and municipal areas of the state.

He said this work should be completed within six months, an official statement said here.

The minister also directed the officials to prepare the details of village panchayats coming under their respective areas in the next 15 days and the construction on those lands so that their property IDs can be made under the ‘SVAMITVA scheme'.

Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Revenue and Disaster Management and Development and Panchayat Department, presided over a review meeting of the deputy commissioners regarding SVAMITVA Yojana through video conferencing.

Several senior state officials were present at the meeting.

The SVAMITVA scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020, is aimed to create property ownership records of land in villages and empower rural population with grants of official documents confirming their ownership of land titles.

Chautala directed all the deputy commissioners to prepare online details of the properties of rural areas as well as urban areas and generate their IDs.

He ordered to set up a team of officers to expedite this work in the villages and prepare records of schools, dharamshala, nala, playground, mela ground, or any other building and properties built on panchayati land so that separate property IDs of these infrastructure built on panchayati land can be generated.

He directed the deputy commissioners to settle the property disputes on priority so that the property IDs could be generated within the stipulated period.

