Chandigarh, Jul 17 (PTI) All arrangements have been made to enable Haryana MLAs to cast their vote in the Presidential polls on Monday, officials said.

In the 90-member Assembly, 89 MLAs will cast their vote in the Vidhan Sabha complex while Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had cross-voted in last month's Rajya Sabha polls and was subsequently expelled from all party positions, will cast his vote in the Parliament House.

The counting of votes will be held in the Parliament House on July 21 and the next President will take oath on July 25.

While Droupadi Murmu is the NDA's candidate, Yashwant Sinha is the opposition's pick for the poll to be held on Monday.

"All arrangements are complete. Voting will be held from 10 am to 5 pm," Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretary R K Nandal said.

He said in the 90-member Assembly, the vote value of each of the MLAs is 112, which pegs the cumulative value at 10,080.

The vote value of an MLA is calculated on the basis of the total population of the state, based on the 1971 census.

For the MPs, the value of their vote was reduced to 700 from 708 due to the absence of the legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir.

Elected members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and elected MLAs are entitled to vote.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP has 40 MLAs while the Congress has 31, though Bishnoi had earlier turned rebel.

The Jannayak Janta Party, an ally of the BJP, has 10 legislators while the Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party, which are supporting the NDA candidate, have one each.

Seven are Independents.

All the 10 Lok Sabha MPs from Haryana are from the BJP.

Three of the five Rajya Sabha MPs from the state are from the BJP, one is a BJP-backed Independent while one member belongs to the Congress.

One central observer has been appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the polls while Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal will also be an observer for the Presidential polls, Nandal, also the Assistant Returning Officer for the polls, said.

He said the Election Commission has permitted Kuldeep Bishnoi to cast vote in the Parliament house.

"Thus a total of 89 MLAs will cast their vote here," he said.

According to Nandal, the Presidential poll material reached the Haryana Legislative Assembly on Wednesday amid full security and has been kept in the strong room set up in the Assembly.

Electors can mark their vote on ballot papers by special pen provided by the ECI.

