Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 24 (ANI): A massive COVID-19 test of all servitors, police personnel and Jagannath Temple Administration officials associated with Ratha Yatra will be done for the second time, said Odisha Government on Wednesday.

The state government in an official release has said that masks, sanitisers will be given to servitors and their families and exclusive health centres will be operational for the servitors.

Also Read | Jharkhand Reports 18 More COVID-19 Cases Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 24, 2020.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked Sri Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri District Administration, Police Administration and Health Services personnel for their sincere effort for conducting auspicious Ratha Jatra Festival at Puri on time.

He extended his special thanks to the people of Puri and the Servitors for their cooperation to complete the event in a disciplined manner. (ANI)

Also Read | Noida Sector 50 Metro Station Dedicated to Transgenders, Renamed as 'Rainbow Station'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)