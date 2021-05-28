Pune, May 28 (PTI) Mucormycosis or black fungus patients at all hospitals will be covered under the Maharashtra government's health insurance scheme MPJAY, health minister Rajesh Tope said here on Friday.

Some big hospitals where black fungus patients are being treated are not in the list of empanelled hospitals under the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, he said.

"We have issued instructions to include all such big hospitals under the scheme," he told reporters.

Currently, 550 black fungus patients are being treated in Pune district and "our plan is to provide free treatment to all these patients," he added.

While the maximum insurance amount under MPJAY Rs 1.5 lakh, additional expenses will be paid by the state government, he said.

The Food and Drug Administration has been instructed to check the quality of medical oxygen supplied through cylinders, he informed.

On the issue of some private hospitals charging high rates for COVID-19 vaccination, he said the state government does not exercise control over them.

"We can only advise them to charge appropriate rates," the minister said.

Corporates and industries should vaccinate their employees by tying up with private hospitals, he added. PTI

