Itanagar, Jul 15 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said his government and Assam have agreed to sort out all interstate boundary issues out of court.

Participating in a virtual meet convened by newly appointed DoNER Minister G K Reddy, Khandu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have stressed on an amicable solution to the boundary disputes between the two states.

"Interstate boundary issue has been long pending. I have discussed it with my Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and we have agreed to go for an out-of-court solution to all issues related to our boundary," he said.

"If everything goes well, in the next few months we may see some concrete results towards instilling peace permanently along our boundaries," the CM said.

Earlier in the day, four opposition parties in Arunachal Pradesh, including the Congress, wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention in resolving the boundary issues with Assam, after a recent controversy over Kimin area along the interstate border.

The letter said Kimin was passed off as Bilgarh in Assam and signboards were partially whitewashed to do away with the mention of Arunachal Pradesh on them, during a recent programme in the area, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

On the main agenda of the meeting the North Eastern Space Application Centre Khandu said the state government accords top priority to partnering with NESAC for technology support in all developmental works.

"Amit Shah, who is also the president of NESAC Society, has insisted on utilising its expertise by the northeastern states. Therefore, we have identified nine key areas to work under NESAC," Khandu said.

Some of these include development of model villages in international border areas, identifying suitable land for agriculture and horticulture activities, spotting degrading forest cover and border fencing.

The chief minister also said the Jal Jivan Mission that ensures tap water supply to every household would be completed in the state by 2022, a year ahead of the national target.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, 5,688 dwelling units have been approved for our state, which we will complete in a time-bound manner," he said.

Expressing concern over the NITI Aayog report on the state's poor education scenario, Khandu said his government has launched its Mission Shiksha programme that aims to completely overhaul the scenario in the next few years.

"As far as facilitating investment in Arunachal is concerned, we have enacted the Ease of Doing Business Act. Soon, we will have in place a single window clearance portal and centralised inspection system, which would make the process a lot simpler and faster for investors," he said.

Talking about the COVID-19 situation in the state, Khandu said there has been a steady rise in the number of fresh cases and added that a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) is being convened on Friday to discuss the way forward.

Khandu also urged the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) to consider establishment of a modern diagnostic lab in Dibrugarh in Upper Assam, which would benefit both the states.

