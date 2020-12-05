Amaravati, Dec 5 (PTI): All districts in Andhra Pradesh reported less than 100 fresh COVID-19 cases each on Saturday while adding 630 to take the states gross to 8,71,305.

The latest bulletin said 882 patients had recovered from the infection in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, pushing the total recoveries up to 8,58,115.

The state reported only four more coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, taking the total to 7,024.

The active cases slid further down to 6,166.

Krishna district added the highest 97, West Godavari 90, Chittoor 89, Guntur 85 and East Godavari 64 new cases to their tally.

Eight other districts reported less than 50 fresh COVID- 19 cases each, with Kurnool logging the lowest (5).

Significantly, only Krishna district has been constantly reporting more coronavirus deaths for the past few days.

After a total of 645, it has the highest case fatality rate of 1.40 per cent, closer to the national average of 1.45 per cent, while all other districts have less than one per cent, according to government data.

In the last six days, Krishna reported eight COVID-19 fatalities, including two in the last 24 hours.

Chittoor added five to its toll count in six days.

East Godavari and Srikakulam districts did not report any COVID-19 fatality in the last six days while Kadapa, Kurnool and Prakasam reported one each.

Four districts saw three, and two districts, two Covid-19 deaths each in six days.

Krishna also has the lowest recovery rate at 95.73 per cent and, incidentally, is the only district with more than 1,000 active cases (1,138).

Neighbouring Guntur is behind with 910 active cases, followed by East Godavari (865), SPS Nellore (643) and Chittoor (553).

Three districts have less than 500 active cases and five others have less than 200 each.

Government data showed an overall infection positivity rate of 8.42 per cent, after 1.03 crore sample tests, while recovery rate improved to 98.49 per cent.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Andhra Pradesh remained stable at 0.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)