Agartala, June 22 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said all people eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in two gram panchayats of the northeastern state are now fully vaccinated.

All the eligible beneficiaries of Mangalkhali Gram Panchayat in North Tripura district and Purna Chandigarh Gram Panchayat in Sepahijala district were fully vaccinated on Monday, the chief minister said.

Officials said, as many as 1,40,485 people were vaccinated in the two gram panchayats on Monday.

Enthused over the success of the inoculation programme on the first day of the pan-India mega vaccination drive on Monday, Deb expressed hope that the entire state will be fully vaccinated soon.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, "Tripura strides ahead in ensuring maximum vaccination to people against Covid-19. Mangalkhali GP under Jubrajnagar Block, North Tripura District is now fully vaccinated. In the days to come, we aim at vaccinating the whole of state ASAP".

In another tweet, Deb said, "Adding to the illustrious list o places recording 100 per cent vaccination, happy to share that Purna Chandigarh Gram Panchayat in Mohanbhog Block of Sepahijhala District also has been vaccinated fully. This is just the beginning, Tripura will be fully vaccinated soon".

Inaugurating a special vaccination drive at the Indian Medical Association (IMA) house here Deb said, some critics had presumed that many people would die of starvation following the COVID-induced lockdown but the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi proved them wrong.

The Tripura government, he said, has announced a package of Rs. 579-crore to support the poor during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 2 lakh vaccine doses provided by ICMR arrived here from Kolkata on Monday on an urgent call by the state government to enable the success of the two-day special drive for those in the age group of 18-44 years, Director of National Health Mission, Siddhartha Shiv Jaiswal said.

According to an official report, 20, 86,328 vaccine doses have been administered in Tripura till June 21.

Of the 20,86, 328 beneficiaries, 5,44,407 received both doses of the vaccine, the officials said.

