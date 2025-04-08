Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 8 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that health services in the state have significantly improved, and all the facilities of Central government medical services are now available in the state.

CM Saha urged people seeking various forms of assistance to avail themselves of the medical services available under the Mukhyamantri Samipeshu program.

He also directed the concerned officials to provide necessary assistance to those seeking medical aid.

Like previous episodes, today, at the Chief Minister's official residence, the Chief Minister patiently listened to the people's grievances and passed necessary instructions to the officials concerned for addressing the issues.

Priya Debbarma of Lavanya Chowdhury Para in Khowai came with a request for medical help. A large part of her body was burnt in an accident. The Chief Minister directed the Medical Superintendent of GBP Hospital, Dr Shankar Chakraborty, to take the necessary steps for her treatment.

When Plavan Bhowmik of South Jolaibari sought help for the treatment of his daughter, Suprita Bhowmik, who is suffering from thalassemia, the Chief Minister immediately assured financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Social Education, along with the necessary medicines for Suprita's treatment.

The house where Rupali Das lived in Lembuchhara was gutted in a fire; all furniture and important documents were also destroyed. When she said she was struggling to support her only son, the Chief Minister spoke to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and assured her of financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Social Education, along with help to recover the burnt documents.

Apart from them, many others--including Chandan Debnath of Lankamura, Rukhia Begum of Bishalgarh, Laxmi Banik and Mukta Acharya Das of Agartala Bhatta Pukur, Sudhir Chandra Majumdar of Town Baradowali, and several others--were also assured of medical assistance.

The program was attended by Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Kiran Gitte; Secretary to the Chief Minister Apurba Roy; Secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Social Education Tapas Roy; Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister's Secretariat Dr. Samit Roy Chowdhury; Medical Superintendent of GBP Hospital Dr. Shankar Chakraborty; Medical Superintendent of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Hospital Dr. Shirmani Debbarma; and Medical Superintendent of IGM Hospital Dr. Debashree Debbarma. (ANI)

