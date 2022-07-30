Puducherry, Jul 30 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Saturday said the union territory is self sufficient and has electrified all villages and households.

Participating in 'Ujjwal Bharath Ujjwal Bhavishya- Power @ 2047' celebrations here, he said Puducherry has an enviable record of having only 12 per cent loss in power transmission.

The staff in Electricity Department should strive hard to bring down this transmission loss, he said.

The Chief Minister said those applying for power connection should be sanctioned the supply without delay. The Department of Electricity should not also insist on settlement of power bills by civic bodies to the department.

"The government would bear the expenditure and hence there should be no delay in ensuring street lights in villages and other areas," he said.

Rangasamy also said industrialists should not be put to hardship by red tapism as industries were necessary for Puducherry to tackle unemployment among the youth. Hence, entrepreneurs should not face any hardship or delay in getting power connection to their undertakings.

The CM said his government was encouraging solar energy as an alternative source to meet power requirements.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who spoke on the occasion highlighted the visionary approach on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in ensuring basic amenities to the people. She called upon people to judiciously use power.

PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Home Minister A Namassivayam, Speaker R Selvam, Ministers Chandra Priyanka, Sai Saravana Kumar and legislators were present.

