New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's interim order on the Places of Worship Act, 1991. In its ruling, the apex court imposed restrictions on registering new suits, delivering effective or final judgments, or ordering surveys in ongoing cases until further notice. However, the court refused to stay the ongoing cases, as per the statement released by AIMPLB Office Secretary Dr Mohd. Vaquar Uddin Latifi.

In a statement, AIMPLB spokesperson Dr SQR Ilyas welcomed the apex court's interim order, emphasizing that local courts were undermining the spirit of the Places of Worship Act by entertaining petitions and issuing orders concerning mosques and shrines.

"The manner in which local courts declared appeals admissible and issued orders on mosques and dargahs had made this act ineffective. The Supreme Court has now stopped any effective or final decisions and prohibited survey orders until the next hearing. It also clarified that no new petitions should be registered until the next ruling of the apex court," he said.

He further said that the court reiterated that civil courts cannot pass judgments parallel to those of the apex court, invoking the necessity of a stay in such situations. It noted that a five-judge bench order on this matter already exists.

The act was challenged in 2020, and the Supreme Court sought a response from the central government. The court has again directed the government to submit its reply, which will be made publicly available on its website, added the statement from AIMPLB.

Apart from AIMPLB, several other parties are involved in the case as intervenors. AIMPLB expressed hope that this interim order would deter malicious activities targeting mosques and shrines across the country. However, it urged the Supreme Court to adopt a clear and positive stance on the Places of Worship Act at the earliest to ensure the rule of law and curb attempts at spreading unrest and instability, stated further.

Notably, the Supreme Court restrained all courts across the country from passing any effective interim or final order including orders of survey in pending suits against existing religious structures. (ANI)

