New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The All-Kashmir DGPC Coordination Committee was formed on Wednesday for overseeing all critical and welfare issues concerning the Sikh community of Kashmir.

Comprising democratically elected members from all District Gurdwara Committees, the committee pledged to advocate for the rights and interests of Sikhs residing in the Kashmir region.

Also Read | Rewari Factory Blast: Six Workers Succumb to Injuries; CM Nayab Singh Saini Meets Injured, Announces Financial Relief (See Pics).

While addressing the press conference All-Kashmir DGPC Coordination Committee elaborated on the primary objectives of forming the panel.

The committee strongly advocated for the accord of Pahari status to various Sikh-populated areas and villages in Kashmir, recognising their unique cultural and linguistic heritage.

Also Read | PM Modi-Zelenskyy Phone Call: Ukrainian President Appreciates India's Support for Ukraine's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity Amid War With Russia.

"We call for the creation of a special job package to address the employment needs of Sikh boys in the region, ensuring equitable opportunities for their socioeconomic development," he stated.

The committee further requested the implementation of the Punjabi language in educational institutions and public domains to preserve the linguistic identity of the Sikh community.

"Political reservation on the pattern accorded to the Kashmiri Pandit community, ensuring adequate representation and participation in decision-making processes," demanded the committee.

They further highlighted that the urgent resolution of land issues about Gurdwaras is imperative, and the committee will actively work towards their swift resolution.

The committee acknowledged that many issues about Gurdwaras remain unresolved, particularly Gurdwara Mattan Sahab Anantnag. "We urge the government to address these issues promptly," the panel members added.

They further sought government assistance for Gurdwara Construction. "We seek government assistance and necessary permissions in the construction of the Gurdwara Sahab at Gulmarg and Gurdwara boarding house Tral to facilitate pilgrims and promote religious tourism," the committee stated.

The commitee demanded Heritage Status for Gurdwara Amiraka Dal and Maharjgunj stating that the Gurdwara Sahab at Amirakadal and Maharajgunj Srinagar hold immense historical and cultural significance for the Sikh community.

"We advocate for its declaration as a heritage building to ensure its preservation for future generations. The All-Kashmir DGPC Coordination Committee pledges to engage constructively with the government and relevant stakeholders to address the concerns and aspirations of the Kashmir Sikh Community. We remain committed to fostering harmony, inclusivity, and prosperity for all members of our community," the panel members added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)