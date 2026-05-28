India News | All Manipur Nupi Marup Stages Protest in Imphal, Demanding Release of Six Naga Hostages

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 28 (ANI): Security forces were deployed to Irawat Bhavan in Imphal as the All Manipur Nupi Marup held a protest rally on Wednesday, demanding the immediate release of six Naga hostages.

The organisation submitted a memorandum to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla regarding the ongoing crisis in the state.

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The demonstrators carried banners and placards to call for a stop to abductions.

Assistant Secretary, All Manipur Nupi Marup, Ningthoujam Premila, said that the rally aimed to convey the people's issue to leaders.

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"Our protest rally is being organised for the submission of a memorandum to the Governor of Manipur regarding the present crisis and various issues affecting the state. Through the rally, we want the leaders to listen to the problems being faced by the people," she told ANI.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh on Wednesday met the National Human Rights Commission over issues relating to Manipur.

Singh said, "We visited the National Human Rights Commission today over issues relating to Manipur. We filed a complaint to NHRC on the present issues of Manipur."

Earlier on Monday, the Naga Peoples Union demanded the immediate and safe release of six Naga civilians allegedly abducted on May 13, holding a massive rally in Manipur's Imphal and submitting a memorandum to the state government.

The rally began from Tribal Market at New Checkon and proceeded towards Konung Mamang crossing. However, police personnel blocked the protesters at the crossing point. Later, a team of eight members of the union was allowed to proceed to the Chief Minister's Bungalow to submit a memorandum to the government.

Protesters carried banners and placards with slogans reading, "Immediate and Safe Release of 6 Naga Hostages," "Immediate Intervention by the Government", "Justice and Protection for Innocent Civilians," and "Stop Violence Against Innocent People."

Speaking to reporters, General Secretary of the Naga Peoples Union, Imphal, HB Kowarhring said the rally was being carried out peacefully and in a non-violent manner.

"We are holding this peaceful rally demanding the safe release of our six beloved Naga civilians who were abducted on May 13. We appeal to those responsible to release them without causing any harm," he said.

He further stated that the rally aimed to submit a memorandum to the government seeking urgent intervention in the matter.

Earlier, on May 15, a total of 28 hostages were released after both the Kuki and Naga sides freed 14 individuals each, in a development facilitated by the United Naga Council (UNC), civil society organisations (CSOs), and law enforcement agencies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)