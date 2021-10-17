Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 17 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday held a high-level meeting to intensify the rescue efforts and said that all means will be used to evacuate people stranded in areas flooded due to heavy rains in the state, including Kottayam.

In the meeting, it was decided that colleges that were to open from October 18 will now only begin from October 20. The meeting has also decided to urge devotees to avoid the Sabarimala pilgrimage till October 19.

The state government has decided to intensify rescue efforts to evacuate stranded people from low lying areas, and areas with possibilities of landslides or flooding.

"Action should be taken to immediately evacuate people Cm said that the situation is serious but the latest weather reports give a sigh of relief. The report shows signs that we are not going into a worse situation," said Vijayan during the meeting.

He further instructed, "Camps have to be started by following covid protocol. Masks and sanitisers should be made available in camps. Drinking water, medicines should be made available in camps. Caution should be taken for people who have co-morbidities and those who have not taken vaccination."

A list of available boats should be made ready to be used if there is a need to use them in rescue operations, said the chief minister.

Vijayan has also said that there is a possibility of rising water levels in rivers and overflowing in some dams. He further said that there would be a high alert for the next 24 hours. (ANI)

