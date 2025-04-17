Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 17 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran paid floral tribute to freedom fighter Theeran Chinnamalai on his death anniversary at his statue and portrait in Chennai's Guindy. All the BJP leaders raised slogans praising freedom fighter Theeran Chinnamalai.

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran said, "Today, the BJP paid floral tributes to Theeran Chinnamalai, a great freedom fighter who bravely fought against the British. His family members are now part of the BJP. Theeran used heavy weapons because he was physically strong. In the same way, Prime Minister Modi is strongly fighting against issues."

When asked about the alliances and coalition government, Nagendran said, "As our Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, the NDA alliance has already been formed. He will share more details. I request the media not to create confusion or division within the NDA with unnecessary questions."

On whether NTK leader Seeman will join NDA, Nagendran said, "In my view, for the welfare of Tamil Nadu, all parties that oppose the DMK and share similar values should come together under the NDA."

The Tamil Nadu BJP Chief also criticised the Gopuram-like design for Karunandihi's memorial and said that it proved that the former TN CM did believe in God.

"It's common to pray and show respect to loved ones who have passed. I'm not sure if temple-like designs should be placed at memorials, but I feel that this act shows that Karunanidhi believed in God privately. That could be why Sekar Babu included a temple-style structure at his memorial," Nagendran said on Minister Sekar Babu's floral Gopuram design at Karunanidhi's memorial.

Meanwhile, DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Thursday said that people are not going to elect the BJP-AIADMK alliance.

Speaking to ANI, DMK leader TKS Elangovan said, "People are not going to elect the BJP-AIADMK alliance... It is a well-known fact because the BJP is committing anti-Tamil activities. They are against the Tamils... They are opposed to any welfare measure for the Tamils..."

He further spoke on the statement of Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthiran, "They want to remove DMK and come to power, which is not going to happen. They have to do something against the incumbent government, which is doing well for the people, and people like the government... Even the AIADMK will not talk about the BJP government in the centre, state autonomy, or the Tamils. They will not say anything that their founder leaders spoke..." (ANI)

