Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 26 (ANI): Odisha Assembly speaker Surya Narayan Patro chaired an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the issues related to the forthcoming session of the state assembly amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The monsoon session of the assembly will begin from September 29 and continue till October 7.

The Speaker said that for the first time, glasses have been used inside the assembly premises between seats of legislators and the visitor's gallery will have provision to accommodate 52 MLAs to maintain social distancing.

Over 20 MLAs and four ministers had tested positive for coronavirus in the state earlier.

The arrangements for the media are also being finalised and there is a proposal that 17 media persons may be allowed inside the media gallery or all media will report from a conference hall which will have big screens.

The MLAs, journalists, security guards and assembly staff will need to undergo COVID-19 test and only those found negative will be allowed to go inside the assembly premises.

The opposition wants reconsideration of the decision not to have Question Hour. The session will be held on Saturday and Sunday also. (ANI)

