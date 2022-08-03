New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha that all pending vacancies, including for the reserved category, in various central universities will be filled in the next 12-18 months.

There are many vacancies reserved for the deprived sections of society, he said during a discussion on the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: 21-Year-Old Man Rapes, Murders 70-Year-Old Woman in Surat; Arrested.

Efforts are on to fill all pending vacancies reserved for SC/ST/OBC and economically weaker section (EWS) in the central universities, he said.

A special drive has been undertaken and recruitment will be done in mission mode, he said, adding pending vacancies would be filled over the next one and one-and-a-half years.

Also Read | Biryani Scam: JKFA Misuses Govt Funds, Produces Fake Bill of Rs 43 Lakh; ACB Registers FIR.

About 6,000 teaching posts are lying vacant across various central universities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)