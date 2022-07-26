New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Army chief General Manoj Pande, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday laid wreaths at the National War Memorial in Delhi on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 to observe India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War.

Earlier today Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to the brave war heroes and laid a wreath at the National War Memorial.

The Indian Armed Forces defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

A wreath-laying ceremony was also held at Kargil War Memorial in Drass, to pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

"The entire nation is bowing down to the valour and victory of the Indian Army. Through KargilVijayDiwas we remember their sacrifices with a sense of gratitude," said General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi in Drass, Kargil.

The Kargil War was fought between May 8, 1999, to July 26, 1999, against Pakistan intruders, who in the winters of 1998 transgressed into the Indian territory across the Line of Control and occupied fortified defences overlooking the NH 1A in Kargil's Drass and Batalik Sectors of Ladakh region with a nefarious aim of dominating all military and civil movement on the highway.

Braving unprecedented hardships, overcoming the hazards of near impossible terrain and severe climatic conditions, brave gallant soldiers launched valiant attacks on well-fortified defended localities with relentless valour and enthusiasm, thus attaining an astounding victory.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to the brave soldiers and in a tweet said, "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of extraordinary valour, courage and determination of our armed forces. I bow to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India. All the countrymen will always be indebted to them and their family members. Jai Hind!".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty. "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of Maa Bharati. On this occasion, my salute to all the brave sons of the country who have accomplished their valour in the defence of the motherland. Jai Hind!," he said in a tweet.

On Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the abrogation of Article 370 has brought a new dawn of hope to the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"India has become a strong and confident nation which is well-equipped to protect its people from anyone who tries to cast an evil eye," said Rajnath Singh during an event organised to commemorate 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' in Jammu on Sunday.

Highlighting the Centre's effort to build a self-reliant defence ecosystem, Singh said that a self-reliant India is well-equipped to give a befitting reply to anyone who casts an evil eye.Paying glowing tributes to the freedom fighters and the Armed Forces personnel who have laid down their lives since independence in the service of the nation, Rajnath Singh stated that it was the spirit of national pride at the core of their values that protected the unity and integrity of India.

He asserted that the sole aim of the Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is to safeguard the interests of the Nation and it has taken a series of steps to develop a self-reliant defence ecosystem that provides indigenous state-of-the-art weapons/equipment to the Armed Forces to fight all kinds of future wars.

On July 24, several bands performed at a musical show titled "Ek Sham Shahidon ke Naam" in Drass town to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes. Locals and Indian army personnel took part in the music event. (ANI)

