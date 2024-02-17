Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday said that Allahabad has remained a centre for knowledge and exchange of ideas for centuries.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University in Prayagraj he also said that lawyers play vital roles in nation-building and justice.

"Allahabad has remained a centre for knowledge and exchange of ideas for centuries. The University of Allahabad, which is considered the Oxford of the East remained a beacon of knowledge for the last 137 years. Lawyers have significantly contributed to nation-building.

He further said that there is a wider process of nation-building in which lawyers have a very vital role to play.

"Lawyers play a crucial and multifaceted role in society, contributing to the functioning of legal systems and promoting justice. They represent individuals and entities ensuring that their rights are protected," he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the rule of law is fundamental to good governance.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University, held at the Medical Association's auditorium, the CM underscored the crucial role of the Bar and Bench in achieving this objective. "Bar and Bench always supported in establishing the good governance model of Uttar Pradesh."

Adityanath emphasized the significance of maintaining public trust in the judicial system, stating that a loss of faith in democracy could lead to unrest.

"We all should always strive to further strengthen all the pillars of India's democracy," he added.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the importance of dialogue in a democracy, highlighting that individuals with grievances have various avenues to directly communicate their concerns to the government.

He assured that the government is committed to addressing the issues brought forth by the public.

He urged Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University to initiate a specialized training program for young advocates statewide, covering the new legislation and judicial processes.

CM Yogi said that our government has done a lot of work in the interest of the advocates of Uttar Pradesh and will do so in future too.

Supreme Court Justice Manoj Mishra, Justice Rajesh Jindal, Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Arun Bhansali, Uttar Pradesh Government Advocate General Ajay Kumar Mishra and Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' and other dignitaries were present. (ANI)

