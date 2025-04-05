Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Allahabad High Court Bar Association has written to the High Court Chief Justice to express displeasure over the alleged "clandestine" manner in which Justice Yashwant Verma was administered the oath of his office on Saturday.

Justice Varma's transfer from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court came amid an ongoing in-house inquiry ordered by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) after the alleged recovery of semi-burnt sacks of cash from his residence in Delhi last month.

"This is to bring to your kind notice that the entire Bar Association is at pains to learn about the clandestine manner in which Justice Yashwant Verma has been administered the oath of his office at Allahabad," the bar association said in its letter.

"The High Court Bar Association passed a resolution saying therein that this oath is against the Constitution of India and, therefore, the members of the Association do not want to be associated with an unconstitutional oath. What we resolved, we spoke openly and not only this, we also sent a copy of the resolutions to everybody, including your lordship. Thus, we failed to understand as to what is the 'clandestine' in this oath," it added.

The bar association pointed out that the administration of oath to a judge is a quintessential event in the Indian judicial system, adding that lawyers, being equal stakeholders in the institution, cannot be kept away.

"We are given to understand that the system is taking every step in a fair and transparent manner, but why this oath is not notified to the Bar is a question which again eroded the trust of people in the judicial system. We unequivocally condemn the manner in which Justice Yashwant Verma was administered oath behind our backs," the bar association said.

The lawyers pointed out in their letter that subscription to oath has traditionally and continuously been conducted in open court. Keeping the lawyer fraternity uninformed may erode their confidence in this institution, they added.

"We request our Hon'ble Chief Justice to protect the fundamental values and follow the traditions of this institution. Also, we have been given to understand that the Majority of Hon'ble Judges were also not invited/informed in the aforesaid. Thus, legally and traditionally, the oath administered to Justice Verma is fallacious/ unacceptable," the letter read.

The Supreme Court Collegium's decision to transfer Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court was met with protests from the Allahabad High Court Bar Association.

In March, the president of Allahabad High Court Bar Association, Anil Tiwari, called the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to the Allahabad High Court the "blackest day in the Indian judicial system."

"March 28 (2025) is the blackest day in the Indian Judicial system. A man who is facing charges of corruption is going to take an oath in Allahabad High Court," the Bar association president had told ANI.

The Supreme Court had also asked the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court not to assign any judicial work to Justice Varma when he assumed charge as the judge in Allahabad High Court. (ANI)

