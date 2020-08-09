Allahabad, Aug 9 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench will remain closed next week due to rising cases of COVID-19 and the matters listed for Tuesday will be taken for hearing on August 17.

As per an order issued by Chief Justice Govind Mathur, both benches of the high court will remain closed on August 12, 13 and 14 and during these three days, only urgent matters will be taken by the chief justice in Allahabad and a senior judge in Lucknow bench.

The two benches were earlier declared closed on Monday, August 10 for the sanitization of court premises, while they would observe a holiday on Tuesday, August 11, on account of Janmasthmi and on August 15 on account of the Independence Day.

There shall be no physical or e-filing on August 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16, the order said.

