India News | Allahabad HC Reserves Order on Plea Challenging Stay on Appointment of Teachers

Lucknow, Jun 8 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday reserved its order on an appeal of the UP government challenging the stay on the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state.

The plea was heard by a division bench of Justice P K Jaiswal and Justice D K Singh.

Earlier, the appeal was listed for hearing on June 9 but on a request of the state, the court heard the issue on Monday.

On Sunday, the UP Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA) had filed the appeal on behalf of the state government against a single-bench order, terming it ‘unwarranted and illegal'.

Justice Alok Mathur of the Lucknow bench on June 3 had stayed the selection process, prima facie finding that certain questions and answers were 'ambiguous and wrong' and, hence, required fresh scrutiny by the UGC.

The HC bench had held that there has been an 'error' in the evaluation of question paper.

The recruitment examination was held on January 6, 2019 and its result was declared on May 12 this year.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on May 21 had asked the state government to explain the process adopted for the appointment through a chart, posting the matter for further hearing on July 6.

It asked the Uttar Pradesh government to explain why it changed the earlier criteria of 45 per cent cut-off marks for the general category and 40 per cent for the reserved category.

