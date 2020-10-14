Lucknow, Oct 14 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has restrained the Uttar Pradesh government from demolishing the house of jailed gangster and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's kin here.

A Bench of the High Court here directed the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) as well as Ansari's sister-in-law Farhat Ansari to maintain status quo at the site in Dalibagh area of the state capital as exists on the date and not change the nature and construction of the premises in question.

The Bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Jaspreet Singh said the manner in which the state authorities have proceeded with unprecedented expedition, there is no prima-facie chance that the petitioner would get alternative and efficacious remedy.

It directed the state government and the LDA to file replies to the petition of Farhat and list the case after six weeks.

The petitioner's lawyer, HGS Parihar, assisted by Minakshi Parihar Singh, argued that the proceedings against Ansari's sister-in-law were initiated by the LDA on the instructions of the higher authorities in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Opposing the plea, Additional Advocate General Ramesh Singh and LDA's special counsel LP Mishra assisted by Ratnesh Chandra said the writ petition before the HC was not maintainable because she has alternative remedy to challenge the impugned order before an appellate authority.

After hearing the parties, the Bench said the plea that state action was taken in haste and that the impugned order passed on the instruction of the higher authorities in the state government need to be considered and decided.

Earlier this month, the stringent UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act was invoked against six members of Ansari's gang in Mau, while in September, the house of his accomplice was raided by police and some arms and ammunition were seized.

In a crackdown, “illegally acquired” property of Ansari has been demolished and arms licences procured by his men have been cancelled.

As per records of the Mau police, four persons--Israel, Anwar, Salim and Mohd Shah Alam--had managed to get arms licences in 2001 on the recommendation of Mukhtar Ansari by mentioning fake addresses.

Alam was eliminated in an encounter with police in Ghazipur after a few years while others are absconding.

