Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court has imposed a stay on the demolition of structures on private land in Uttar Pradesh that allegedly violated recently changed land-use rules for the period of one month.

A division bench of Justice Shashikant Gupta and Justice Pankaj Bhatia directed the Chief Secretary of the state, all district magistrates and development officers to stay the demolition of these structures.

Also Read | Gas Leak Suspected in Mulund, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli and Powai Areas, Mumbaikars Take to Twitter to Complain of Strange Smell; Check Tweets.

The High Court, while passing an order on the plea filed by two landowners -- Abbas Ansari and Jamshed Raza -- reportedly observed that the demolition orders have been issued before the expiry of the date of appeal for the landowners.

This comes amid the Uttar Pradesh government's demolition drive against the illegal construction on private lands of mafias. (ANI)

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Dr Reddy's, RDIF Get DCGI Nod for Clinical Trial of Sputnik V in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)