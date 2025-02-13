Prayagraj, Feb 13 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court would on February 19 hear a PIL seeking the constitution of a committee over those who went missing during a stampede at Maha Kumbh on January 29.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra asked the petitioner to bring materials on record in support of the allegations made in his plea.

The PIL filed by Suresh Chandra Pandey of Prayagraj district is seeking the formation of a judicial monitoring committee (JMC) to collect details of the missing persons.

The PIL referred to reports suggesting that the bodies of the stampede victims are being stored in "appalling" conditions. They are reportedly left on the floor, wrapped in gunny bags, with no provisions for refrigeration, leading to decomposition, it said.

Earlier on February 3, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a PIL seeking action against Uttar Pradesh officials for the stampede and asked the petitioner to approach the Allahabad High Court.

The stampede occurred when a massive crowd gathered at the Sangam nose to take a holy dip in the early hours of January 29 on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, considered to be an auspicious day.

According to officials, 30 people were killed in the stampede and 60 others were injured.

The UP government has formed a three-member judicial commission, chaired by retired Allahabad HC judge Harsh Kumar to probe the January 29 stampede. The panel has invited people to provide information regarding the incident.

