Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court on Thursday transferred the case related to the murder of mafia don Mukhtar Ansari's sharpshooter Munna Bajrangi to a special CBI court in Ghaziabad.

The High Court issued the order on a transfer petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the murder case against accused Sunil Rathi.

The High Court had in February this year directed the CBI to probe the murder of Munna Bajrangi, who was shot dead inside the Baghpat jail allegedly by a fellow inmate on July 9, 2018.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by Seema Singh, wife of Munna Bajrangi, seeking a CBI probe in the matter alleging that the police were complicit in her husband's murder.

According to the police, gangster Prem Prakash alias Munna Bajrangi was gunned down by a fellow inmate in the prison. Over 40 cases of murder, extortion and kidnapping were registered against Munna Bajrangi. (ANI)

