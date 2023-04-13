Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court on Thursday declared April 14, a holiday in all courts in the state on account of the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar.

"14th April 2023 (Friday) be declared as a holiday on account of the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar in all the Judgeships of the state of UP under Section 25 of Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881," a statement said.

Also Read | Dog Bite Claims a Life in Delhi; 65-Year-Old Man Dies of Rabies After Being Bitten by Stray Dog in Chawri Bazar.

Born on April 14, 1891, Dr B R Ambedkar was fondly referred to as "Baba Saheb". He was the main architect of the Constitution. Besides, he was also an eminent jurist, political activist, anthropologist, author, orator, historian, writer, economist and scholar.

Ambedkar, throughout his life, fought to eradicate social evils like untouchability and stood up for the rights of the socially backward classes.

Also Read | Bihu Dance World Record 2023: Assam Scripts History, Enters Guinness Book of World Records for Largest Bihu Performance at Single Venue.

He died on December 6, 1956.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)