Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan in connection with a land grab case.

The relief for Khan came just two days ahead of the results of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

However, Khan will continue to be lodged in jail as a judgment in two cases against him is reserved.

Khan has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020 last year over several cases registered against him. (ANI)

