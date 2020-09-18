Allahabad, Sep 18 (PTI) A man axed his wife and a minor son to death in Allahabad's Koraon over a domestic dispute, police said here on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sarvashresth Tripathi said Pushparaj Singh of Badokhar village attacked his wife Sunita and two minor sons with an axe around 8.30 pm on Thursday due to a domestic dispute.

Sunita (31) and his younger son Raj Singh (7) died on the spot while his elder son Ratan Singh (10) is undergoing treatment, the SSP said.

Tripathi said Pushparaj Singh is absconding since the incident and they have registered a case.

