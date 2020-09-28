Cuttack, Sept 28 (PTI) The state government on Monday informed the Orissa High Court that reopening places of worship for devotees was not possible under the prevailing COVID-19 situation. In reply to a PIL filed by advocate Jayant Kumar Bal, who had challenged the decision of the state government to keep places of worship, including the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, closed till September 30, a Law Department official said in an affidavit before the Orissa High Court on Monday that it was not feasible to allow people visit temples amid the increasing number of coronavirus positive cases in the state. "The relaxation of restrictions in other states may not be considered as relevant to the situation vis--vis Odisha," it said. The Odisha government is in the best position to judge the COVID-19 situation in the state, it said.

There are thousands of temples across the state and every village has at least one temple. Deploying police personnel in all the temples will be extremely difficult at a time when the state police force is already overburdened with COVID-19 duties, the affidavit pointed out.

Also Read | Mehbooba Mufti House Arrest: Supreme Court to Hear Tomorrow Plea Seeking Ex-J&K CM’s Release.

Maintaining social distance inside the temple premises will be very difficult as almost all the structures have narrow passages leading to the sanctum sanctorum, the affidavit said.

Though temples are closed for devotees since the COVID-19 outbreak, yet all the rituals are being performed, it said.

Also Read | Farm Laws: Sonia Gandhi Asks Congress-Ruled States to Overrule Centre’s ‘Anti-Farmers’ Legislations.

The state government has allowed business establishments such as malls, fitness centres, gyms and liquor shops to reopen as they are important to ensure the livelihood of the staff employed there, the court was informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)