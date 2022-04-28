Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], April 28 (ANI): Amid the Alwar temple demolition row, Youth Congress leaders on Wednesday filed a complaint against its own party district president, Yogesh Mishra, over his controversial remark on mosques.

The party also claimed that Congress leader Mishra resorted to "hate speech and provocation" to incite riots in the area.

"We have come here to register a complaint against Yogesh Mishra who recently has made a controversial statement over religious places. He instigated people. If something happens to any religious place tomorrow, who will be responsible? He wanted to create religious tension in the area," said the leader of the Muslim community, Youth Congress.

A 300-year-old Shiva temple was demolished using bulldozers at Sarai Mohalla, Rajgarh in the Alwar district last week. Besides the Shiva temple, 86 shops and homes were demolished with bulldozers in the district on Sunday, to clear the way for a road. (ANI)

