Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): In the ongoing investigation in the Amaravati land scam case, Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday conducted raids in the house and office of former minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ponguru Narayana in Nellore.

Former Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister of Andhra Pradesh, P Narayana, was served notice by Andhra Pradesh CID in connection with the Amaravati land case. He is facing allegations of taking away the lands of farmers by cheating, illegally and fraudulently when he was Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister during the TDP regime.

Andhra Pradesh CID also issued a notice to TDP Former Minister P Narayana to appear before the CID office on March 22 in connection with this case.

The same notices were served yesterday to TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and was asked to appear before the CID on March 23 as he was too named in the case.

Andhra Pradesh CID's DSP A Lakshmi Narayana Rao told ANI that raids are being conducted at the residence and office of former Minister P Narayana from this morning in connection with the Amaravati land scam case. (ANI)

