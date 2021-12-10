Payal (Ludhiana), Dec 9 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said former chief minister Amarinder Singh achieving nothing during his tenure and has now joined hands with the BJP to satisfy his hunger for power.

Addressing a gathering at the grain market here, Channi also lashed out at the Badals of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for indulging in “open loot” and called Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal an “outsider” out to capture power in Punjab.

“Amarinder Singh could not accomplish anything during his tenure and has now joined hands with the BJP, which is inimical to the interests of Punjab, to aspire for power,” alleged Channi.

He alleged that Amarinder Singh and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal were “befooling” the people of Punjab and in reality, the SAD, BJP and Amarinder Singh together form a “triarchy”.

The chief minister alleged that the SAD “indulged in open loot” of the state, according to an official release.

“It is due to the dictatorial manner of the Badal family and (Bikram Singh) Majithia that SAD has been reduced to the sidelines,” he alleged.

“As long as Sukhbir and Majithia are in the Akali Dal, the party cannot regain its lost ground”, claimed Channi.

Castigating the Delhi chief minister, Channi said “outsiders” from Delhi are out to “capture” power in Punjab.

Only the people of Punjab will rule the state and it is their love that wherever I go, they come in hordes to meet me whereas the rallies of Kejriwal and SAD are always “flop shows”, Channi said.

Further attacking Kejriwal, he said the AAP leader makes “tall claims” whenever he comes to Punjab but the truth is that he is totally “ignorant” about the ethos, culture or the issues of the state and what Punjab stands for.

The people will not tolerate such leaders, he said.

In a separate event at Rabbon Uchi in Ludhiana, Channi inaugurated the statue of legendary Sikh revolutionary Baba Maharaj Singh.

Channi said Baba Maharaj Singh led an anti-British movement in Punjab after the first Anglo-Sikh war and exhorted the people to strive for unity and integrity of the nation and follow the path shown by the first Sikh martyr of the independence struggle.

He said Baba Maharaj Singh was a great patriot who sacrificed his life for the sake of freedom of the country. PTI CHS SUN

