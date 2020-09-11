Chandigarh, Sep 11 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday claimed that the Amarinder Singh government in Punjab had failed "miserably" in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Badal said the state has the highest fatality rate in the country and asked the chief minister to take stock of the situation on the ground.

The Akali leader in a statement said that it was condemnable that Punjab had surpassed Maharashtra and Gujarat by recording a fatality rate of 2.95 per cent with 2,149 COVID-19 deaths and over 72,000 infections till September 10.

"The Congress government's strategy to counter COVID had been criticised by its own Health Advisor Dr K K Talwar, who had indicted the government for not tracing contacts of COVID cases in July and failure to manage micro-containment zones," Badal said.

"It is because of these failures that more than one thousand persons died due to COVID in August and now 10 districts of the state are recording cases in three digits," he said.

Badal claimed that the situation is now getting out of control with the pandemic claiming lives of eighty to a hundred people every day.

Stating that the Congress government was yet to learn any lessons from its alleged failures, the Akali leader said it was "now engaging in propaganda about the supply of oximeters to people instead of ensuring the supply of oxygen in both government and private hospitals".

"Hospitals are facing a huge shortage of liquid oxygen with the demand going up to 100 metric tonnes against a supply of only 15 metric tonnes. Instead of raising this supply and ensuring oxygen supply to hospitals is put on the priority list, Capt Amarinder Singh is indulging in theatrics about the distribution of oximeters," Badal added.

