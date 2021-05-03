Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 3 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday digitally launched online programmes started by Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) Amritsar for the Punjabi diaspora settled across the globe.

Reviewing the functioning of the Higher Education and Languages department, the Chief Minister also ordered the immediate release of Rs 5 crore for establishing a language award to promote Punjabi.

He said the online courses would go a long way in helping youngsters learn Punjabi language, and imbue them with the spirit of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat. "This endeavour would also keep Punjabi youth abreast Punjab's rich and glorious cultural heritage, thus connecting them with their ancestral roots."

GNDU Vice-Chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu said that University Grants Commission (UGC) had granted permission to start courses to 37 Universities out of the 981 Universities of the country.

The GNDU is the only State Public University in Punjab to have been given this honour by UGC, to cater to the constant demand of the Punjabi Diaspora in UK, USA, Canada, Australia and parts of Africa, and Europe, to provide the education of Punjabi language to the younger generation, he said. (ANI)

