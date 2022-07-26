Srinagar, Jul 26 (PTI) The Centre has sanctioned an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the Amarnath Yatris who died in the July 8 flash floods near the cave shrine, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here Tuesday.

As many as 15 pilgrims lost their life and 55 were injured when flash floods triggered by heavy rains hit areas near the cave shrine.

Sinha expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning the financial assistance.

The Prime Minister Office has also sanctioned Rs 50,000 each in favour of persons who received serious injuries in the incident.

"I am grateful to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for sanctioning the ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who lost their loved ones in the tragic incident of flash-flood near Shri Amarnath ji cave,” the Lt Governor said.

He also thanked the Central government for extending the financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured.

The Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board has already disbursed Rs four Lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

