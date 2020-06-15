India News | Amarnath Yatra: Mahant Announces Chhari-Mubarak Pooja Schedule, Says Pilgrimage to Be Low-key Affair This Year

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the holy mace of Lord Shiva, has announced the schedule for the Chhari-Mubarak rituals for this year's Amarnath Yatra and said the pilgrimage will be "a low-key affair" in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Mahant Deependra Giri Ji told that this year Yatra is going to be a low-key affair keeping in view of COVID-19 pandemic," a press release said on Monday.

According to the Mahant, t would be a "great challenge" to manage social distancing amongst the pilgrims, who come from across the country, and workers in the langars even if yatra is curtailed to a period of two to three weeks.

"I am sure Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) and the state administration have been working collectively to devise a mechanism to conduct this year's yatra that will be safe for everyone. In case we continue to witness spike in cases in the weeks to come, then performing rituals connected with annual pilgrimage at the holy cave or any other desired place would only be possible taking aerial route," he said.

Giving details of the Chhari-Mubarak pooja, he said that as per traditions, 'Bhoomi-Pujan', 'Navgrah Pujan' and 'Dhawajarohan' rituals, that mark the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra, will be performed at Pahalgam on the auspicious occasion of 'Ashad-Purnima' on July 5.

After performing the Chhari-Pujan at Dashnami Akhara Srinagar on the occasion of 'Nag-Panchami' on July 25, Mahant Giri will carry the holy mace to the holy shrine of Swami Amarnath to have 'Darshan' on 'Shravan-Purnima' on August 3.

Mahant Giri has, in a communication sent to the Lieutenant Governor, urged to make all necessary arrangements to preserve the age-old traditions and to take appropriate preventive measures for the safety and security of the sadhus accompanying the holy mace.

He also advised Sadhus who intend to join Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Yatra-2020 to check with his office before starting from their hometown and added that Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhara Trust Srinagar will make all the arrangements for them. (ANI)

