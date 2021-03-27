Jammu and Kashmir [India], March 27 (ANI): Registrations for the pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir will commence from April 1, the shrine board said on Saturday.

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board also informed that the 56 day long Yatra will commence simultaneously from the twin routes of Chandanwari and Baltal on June 28 this year and culminate on August 22 on Raksha Badhan.

The registration of pilgrims for the Yatra will start on April 1, from both Baltal and Chandanwari routes through 446 designated bank branches. Registrations can be done through 316 branches of Punjab National Bank, 90 branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank and 40 branches of YES Bank all over the country, Nitishwar Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board said.

A step-by-step procedure, application form and state-wise list of bank branches with complete addresses are available at Shrine Board's website.

The CEO said that for ensuring against fraudulent health certificates, only such certificates which are issued by doctors or Medical Institutes authorized by the concerned state government, UT administrations shall be accepted at the registered bank branches.

For Yatra 2021, only those health certificates which have been issued after March 15, 2021 shall be valid. Information on registrations have been put on the Board's website.

It also contains relevant information on how to reach the Base Camps, the fee for yatra registration, the tariff for ponies, palanquin and porters.

The CEO further informed that persons under the age of 13 years or above the age of 75 years and women who are more than six weeks pregnant would not be registered for this year's yatra.

The CEO also informed that the Yatra Permits would be different for each day of the week and route, with a different colour coding for each day to facilitate the police personnel deployed at the Access Control Gates at Baltal and Chandanwari to regulate the Yatra for the relevant date and route.

In this context, he cautioned the intending pilgrims against undertaking this arduous yatra without securing a Yatra Permit and the required Compulsory Health Certificate.

The official stressed that, for ensuring effective security arrangements along the difficult tracks, only those yatris who are in possession of a Yatra Permit which is valid for a specified date and route, will be allowed to proceed beyond the Base Camps, and cross the entry gates at Domel and Chandanwari.

He appealed to all intending yatris to complete the necessary formalities for registration in advance and timely obtain a Yatra Permit, in their own interest, so that they do not face any inconvenience when they embark on their yatra.

Yatris who propose to travel by helicopter do not require advance registration as their helicopter tickets shall suffice for this purpose. However, they shall be required to produce the Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) in the prescribed format issued by an authorized doctor, before they are allowed to travel by helicopter. (ANI)

