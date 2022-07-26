Srinagar, Jul 26 (PTI) Amarnath Yatra has been suspended between Panchtarni and the cave due to inclement weather here, officials said on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall occurred in the mountains around the holy cave shrine this afternoon due to which water level in a nearby stream also rose, they said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Says, ‘Promise of Freebies by Political Parties a Serious Issue’; Asks Centre for Way To Curb It.

The pilgrims were rushed back to Panchtarni camp, the officials said, adding that there are no reports of any loss of life or injuries or damage to property due to the rains.

The yatra will be resumed once the weather improves, officials added.

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty Asks Court To Reject Plea Against Her Discharge Regarding Her and Richard Gere's Kiss.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)