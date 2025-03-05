Jammu and Kashmir [India], March 5 (ANI): The Shri Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 3 this year, simultaneously from both routes--the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

The Yatra will culminate on August 9 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the 48th Board meeting of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday and announced the date for the yatra.

The board proposed various measures and interventions to further improve the facilities and services for the devotees.

Considering the likely increased inflow of pilgrims for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025, the meeting discussed measures for enhancing lodgement capacity at centres in Jammu, Srinagar, and other locations, operationalising Yatri facilitation centres for e-KYC, issuing RFID cards, and on-spot registration of pilgrims at a number of locations, including Nowgam and Katra Railway Stations.

It was further discussed that these facilities must also be suitably enhanced at Baltal, Pahalgam, Nunwan, and Pantha Chowk Srinagar, as per the requirements.

Reviewing the progress achieved on various ongoing works undertaken by the line departments, the Lieutenant Governor stressed the need to ensure adequate arrangements and requisite amenities at various locations en route to the Yatra.

He further called for increasing capacity at Yatri Niwas, Pantha Chowk, and Srinagar.

The meeting also discussed ongoing projects, dissemination of Yatra-related information, insurance cover to yatris, service providers, ponies; extension of online services by the Shrine Board; widening and maintenance of Yatra Tracks; decongestion measures at Holy Cave and Lower Holy Cave area; Disaster preparedness and mitigation measures; adequate provisioning of Heli services, medical care facilities; Weather Forecasting Infrastructure and Systems, security and surveillance and Digital Pre-paid system for hiring services.

Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, DC Raina, Kailash Mehra Sadhu, KN Rai, Pitambar Lal Gupta, Dr Shailesh Raina, and Professor Vishwamurti Shastri, Members of the Shrine Board, attended the meeting.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor felicitated the Board Members and expressed gratitude for their valuable contribution and continuous guidance in the successful conduct of the Yatra.

Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, gave a detailed presentation on the arrangements for the Yatra.

Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department; Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary Home; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Deputy Commissioners (Ganderbal and Anantnag); Additional CEO SASB and senior officers of the UT Administration and Shrine Board also attended the meeting, in person and through virtual mode. (ANI)

