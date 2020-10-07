Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 7 (ANI): E-commerce giant Amazon has expressed interest in enabling self-help groups from Karnataka to sell their products to customers across India.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana proposed the idea during a meeting with Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice-President (public policy), Amazon India on Tuesday. Chetan replied to this in the affirmative and said this would be discussed at the higher level immediately.

Also Read | Delhi Restaurants to Be Allowed to Operate 24×7, Requirement of Tourism Licences for Running Restaurants to Be Removed: Arvind Kejriwal.

There are about 1.5 lakh self-help groups in the state. These groups are engaged in the production of various products. It would give an impetus to the market if these products are enabled to sell through the e-commerce platform, Ashwatha Narayana said.

Chetan Krishnaswamy spoke about Amazon's expansion plans in the state during the meeting and reaffirmed Amazon's commitments for India:

Also Read | M Rajeshwar Rao Appointed as Deputy Governor of RBI.

"Amazon's mission for India is to build a sustainable ecosystem that fosters innovation, creates job opportunities and helps Indian businesses go global. We are committed to digitising 10 million MSMEs, enabling 1 million incremental jobs and drive USD 10 billion (Rs 75,000 crore) in e-commerce exports from India by 2025," Krishnaswamy said.

Deputy Chief Minister spoke about the various skilling initiatives in Karnataka and asked Amazon to work together to create work opportunities for the youth. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)