Ambala, Aug 30 (PTI) The Mullana police station in Haryana's Ambala was temporarily closed as eight cops tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Sunday.

The official said most of the police station staff was deployed on field duty.

As mild symptoms of the infection were detected in some of the constables, the entire police station staff was tested for the virus.

Eight of them were found coronavirus positive after their reports came on Saturday, the official said.

The entire police station has been sanitised.

Mullana DSP Rajneesh Kumar said the police station has been temporarily closed as most of the staff members went into quarantine.

Local residents have been urged to lodge their complaints online. However, two constables have been deployed outside the police station to hear grievances of the general public.

Recently, over 10 employees of the Ambala Municipal Corporation had tested positive for the virus.

In the Ambala Railway Division office, seven employees were found COVID positive.

Of the over 62,000 coronavirus cases in the state, Ambala district has reported nearly 3,700 cases with 29 deaths.

