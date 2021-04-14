New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid homage to Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, on his 130th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Remembering Ambedkar's contribution in nation building, he said it was Babasaheb who asked difficult questions that helped to put the country on the path of progress.

"India is now proving that it is indeed possible to regress in time. Today, we remember Babasaheb who asked the difficult questions that helped put our country on the path of progress. #AmbedkarJayanti," Gandhi tweeted.

Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)

